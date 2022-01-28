Bob Saget’s Daughter Breaks Silence Following His Death With Touching Post

Bob Saget’s daughter finally broke her silence Thursday following her father’s death with a touching post about what she learned from her dad.

“To anyone afraid to love, unconditional love is the greatest of gifts,” the late comedian’s daughter, Lara Saget, posted on her Instagram. The comments were noted by Page Six in a piece published Thursday.

“My dad loved with everything he had,” she added. “He had so many reasons to be scared to love. So many loved ones kept dropping the body.” (RELATED: ‘Bob Was My Absolute Everything’: Superstar Comedian’s Wife Breaks Silence After His Death)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by larasaget (@larasaget)

“Instead of being scared, he loved more,” she continued. “I am beyond grateful to receive and to give that love. Love completely and be kind. Of all the lessons he taught me, these feel the biggest.”

Lara also included a sweet black-and-white photo of her and her father sharing a touching moment during a shoot.

The late “Full House” star’s wife Kelly Rizzo got emotional Jan. 20 as she talked about her late husband and shared the final message the two had before he died on Jan. 9. He was 65.

Rizzo and Saget tied the knot in 2018. The late superstar was previously married to Sherri Kramer from 1982 to 1997, and the two share three kids together, Lara, Aubrey and Jennifer.