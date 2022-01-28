British Police Pull Over Man Who Drove Without License, Insurance For 70 Years

British police pulled over an elderly man Wednesday who had been driving without a license or insurance for over 70 years, according to a Facebook post from a local police unit.

The driver, born in 1938, began driving at 12 years old and never acquired the proper documents, according to the post. The incident was the first time the man had been stopped by the police.

“Thankfully he had never had an accident, caused anyone an injury, and never made anyone lose out financially, by hitting them whilst uninsured!” the Bulwell, Rise Park and Highbury Vale Police Facebook post read.

“Due to the increased number of ANPR camera’s in Nottingham, even on the small trips, you are likely to hit a camera, so make sure your documents are in order…..because it will catch up with you…..one day…..,” the post said.

The post included the hashtags “#cantpaywelltakeitaway” and “#rodehisluck.”

Facebook users left comments in support of the elderly man. “Excellent driving record, hope the gentleman was apologized too [sic] for wasting his time and let on his way,” one user wrote.

“What a Legend. He deserve Medal of Honour,” commented another user. (RELATED: Robberies, Assaults And Carjackings Are Plaguing One Of Seattle’s Largest Neighborhoods)

The driver, who police did not name, was pulled over near a supermarket in his Mini Cooper near Nottingham, England.

