16-Year-Old Charged With Shooting Police Officer Able To Leave Jail After Posting $250,000 Bail

A juvenile rapper charged with shooting a police officer was able to leave jail after posting a $250,000 bond.

Camrin Williams, a 16-year-old rapper from New York, was arrested on Jan. 18 and held on assault and juvenile weapons charges after allegedly shooting a 27-year-old New York Police Department (NYPD) officer, Kaseem Pennant, during a struggle, the New York Post reported. Williams, who goes by the rap moniker “C Blu,” was released from a juvenile facility late Thursday after posting a $250,000 bond, according to the outlet.

The decision to release Williams was met with fierce criticism from police officers, who characterized it as an example of lenient policies contributing to the city’s increasing rate of violence. (RELATED: Man Pardoned 7 Years Ago By Governor Sentenced To 42 Years In Prison For Drug Robbery Killing)

Statement from PBA President Pat Lynch Regarding the 16-Year-Old Who Shot an NYPD Officer in the Bronx on Jan. 18, Who Was Released After Posting $250,000 Bail pic.twitter.com/oQSpWVLWEG — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) January 28, 2022

“If anybody wants to know why we have a crisis of violence in this city, or why we’re about to bury two hero police officers, look no further than this disgraceful bail release,” NYPD Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch said in a statement, referring to NYPD Officers William Mora and Jason Rivera who were shot and killed in an ambush in Harlem last week.

“This individual chose to carry illegal guns, twice. He chose to fight with and shoot a New York City police officer. There’s no reason to believe he won’t do the exact same thing when he’s out on the street tonight,” Lynch said. “Shame on Judge Denis Boyle for allowing this to happen.”

Court officials argued that blame for the decision to release Williams should be laid at the feet of lawmakers, and not the judges themselves.

“The ire that the PBA president is projecting on the judge, who is following the law, should be directed at the individuals who promulgate those laws,” Lucian Chalfen, spokesman for the state Office of Court Administration, told the NYP.

Rising crime rates have increased scrutiny of New York City public officials such as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who has pledged to only prosecute certain crimes and reform bail policies.

