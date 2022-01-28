Chris Brown Responds After Being Accused In Lawsuit Of Allegedly Drugging, Raping A Woman In Miami

Chris Brown appeared to respond on an Instagram Story after being accused in a lawsuit of drugging and raping a woman in Miami on a yacht in December 2020.

“I HOPE YALL SEE THIS PATTERN OF [cap emoji],” the 32-year-old singer’s message on social media read, referencing the term for a lie, E! News noted in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Chris Brown Is Planning To Sue His Alleged Rape Victim For Defamation)

“Whenever I’m releasing music or projects, ‘THEY’ try to pull some real bulls–t,” he added. (RELATED: Police Break Up Chris Brown’s Massive Birthday Party, 400-500 Guests Reportedly In Attendance)

In a second post, the “No Guidance” hitmaker posted a picture of him with his arms crossed.

Brown is being sued for $20 million by a woman, identified as Jane Doe, who alleged while she was on vacation she was drugged and sexually assaulted by the rapper on a yacht that was docked near Diddy’s Florida home, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

The lawsuit said that the woman meet the rapper and he allegedly offered her two drinks, NBC News noted. She said after she drank the second one she allegedly started to “feel a sudden, unexplained change in consciousness.”

Brown is accused in the lawsuit of closing the door and allegedly stopped “Plaintiff Jane Doe’s attempt to leave, threw Plaintiff Jane Doe on a bed, removed her bikini bottoms, started kissing her.” The woman allegedly mumbled for him to stop but he allegedly “ignored” her, the outlet reported.

Following the incident, the rapper allegedly contacted her several times and even allegedly “demanded” she take the morning-after pill to keep from getting pregnant, which she said she did take, the outlet noted.

She said she also reportedly went to his house two times after the incident, once with a group of people and a second time in August while he was recording a song. She alleged he “became loud and irate” when she rejected his request to go to his bedroom, according to the outlet.

“We have no idea who ‘they’ are. Ariel Mitchell and I are attorneys representing a young woman that was raped,” the alleged victim’s attorney George Vrabeck told Page Six in response to Brown’s comments.

“Come on, we’re not the Illuminati,” the attorney added. “We intend to hold ALL parties accountable so that we might begin to eradicate this behavior from our society.”

“This is what all abusers say,” Mitchell added. “We look forward to our day in court.”

The woman is seeking $20 million for “severe emotional distress, physical manifestations of emotional distress, emotional anguish, fear, anxiety, humiliation, depression, and other physical and emotional injuries, and damages (both economic and noneconomic)” stemming from the rapper’s alleged conduct, E! News noted.

The singer’s past legal trouble includes being arrested after physically assaulting his girlfriend at the time, superstar singer Rihanna. In 2009, he pleaded guilty to felony assault in the case and served years of probation.