Chris VanSant Talks Delta Force’s Insanely High Standards

Delta Force members are held to insanely high standards as members of the world’s most elite military unit.

During my interview with former Delta operator Chris VanSant, he touched on how there is virtually zero tolerance for errors of any kind, including simply missing shots “outside the A-zone” during training.

The retired veteran said the following in part when discussing the high standards Delta Force members are expected to meet on a daily basis:

The moment that a guy deviates from, you know, Unit cultural norms, the moment a guy hesitates, the moment a guy misses a shot, you’re gone. It doesn’t matter if you’ve been there a day or if you’ve been there 20 years. If you have an accidental discharge, i.e., your weapon goes off when you didn’t fully intend it to and point it at a target, you’re leaving. You throw a couple rounds in a training mission outside the A-zone on a paper target, you’re leaving. You make a bad call on the battlefield and you can’t explain your judgment or why you did it, you’re leaving. So, there’s no room for error. Things don’t get buried. In order to function at that high of level, there’s just not room for it. The machine moves on, the mission goes on and the missions don’t stop.

VanSant also talked about guys getting “used up” over their time in The Unit, and pointed out that’s a “sensitive thing” for some guys to say. You can watch his full comments below.

For those of you who haven’t seen my full interview with VanZant, I can’t recommend it enough. I’m very proud of it, and I thought he shared some incredible insight on a bunch of topics.

