Witness Discovers Bodies Of State Trooper, Wife In Parked Car. Authorities Rule It Murder-Suicide

Authorities have ruled the deaths of an Illinois state trooper and his wife that were found Monday in a parked car in Chicago a murder-suicide.

The state trooper, who was identified as 30-year-old Antonio Alvarez, allegedly shot his wife, 31-year-old Amanda Alvarez-Calo, in the head and then proceeded to take his own life, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. A witness, whose identify has not been made public, discovered their bodies in the vehicle around 1:40 p.m. Monday in Chicago’s East Side neighborhood, according to the outlet.

Chicago teacher killed in murder-suicide was active in violence prevention, mentored troubled kids https://t.co/oZybhpjSuk — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) January 27, 2022

Both Alvarez and Alvarez-Calo were pronounced dead at the scene. Police also found a weapon at the scene, according to ABC 7 Chicago. (RELATED: Father Allegedly Murdered Wife, 2 Children Before Killing Himself, Police Say)

The couple were reportedly having marital problems, and Alvarez-Calo told relatives that she had planned to leave her husband, according to the outlet.

Kate Garza, a close friend of Alvarez-Calo, talked to her about moving to North Side so that Garza could help her start a “new chapter” of her life, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. It was reportedly the last time that they spoke to each other.

Alvarez-Calo, a teacher, was active in the East Side community, taking part in after-school programs and community gardens, according to the outlet. She also helped troubled kids through Safe Kids Chicago, a group dedicated to preventing violence.

“She really was one of those special people you remember for the rest of your life. She had such a huge impact on so many people with her outgoing and loving personality,” Tyler Garza, another friend of Alvarez-Calo, said, the Chicago Sun Times reported.