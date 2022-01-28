Gardner Minshew Messes Around With A Samurai Sword In Hilarious Video

Gardner Minshew is apparently a fan of samurai swords.

In a video tweeted by @BarstoolPhilly, the Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback pulled out a samurai sword and started swinging it around. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Check out the awesome post below.

Gardner Minshew is a national treasure pic.twitter.com/XqXWey9lIh — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) January 27, 2022

How can you not love Gardner Minshew? The man is absolutely awesome. He’s a solid quarterback, but he’s even way more entertaining as just a dude.

How many other NFL QBs do you see messing around with samurai swords? The answer is none. Yet, Gardner doesn’t even hesitate to have some fun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gardner Minshew (@gardnerminshew5)

In a world with virtually zero authenticity, Gardner Minshew is who he is, and he doesn’t care who knows it.

If you can’t respect the hell out of that mentality, I don’t know what to tell you. He’s one hell of an awesome dude, and the world could use more guys like him.

That’s just a fact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gardner Minshew (@gardnerminshew5)

Just don’t hurt yourself, Gardner! We need you ready to sling football’s at a moment’s notice!