Georgia Coach Kirby Smart Is Using A Helicopter To Visit Recruits

Kirby Smart (Credit: Getty Images/Andy Lyons and Screenshot/ Twitter Video https://twitter.com/NGHSAthletics/status/1482016569765122054)

Georgia football Kirby Smart is pulling off a big power move to visit recruits.

The newly-crowned national champion is using a helicopter to visit recruits around SEC country, and he’s landing it right on some of their fields. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Take a look at him landing at North Gwinnett in the video below.

I love this move from Smart. I might not be a big fan of the SEC, but whenever a coach can use a helicopter to recruit, you have to tip your cap.

It’s one hell of a power move. Most coaches just pull up in a nice car and meet with players in their high school coach’s office.

Kirby Smart is amping things up a level by flying from school to school in a helicopter. I guess he’s vibing on a different level after winning the national title.

The only question now is what will Nick Saban do in order to up the ante. We all know Saban is insanely competitive, and he’s not going to let his SEC rival steal all the attention.

Would he parachute into a recruit’s backyard like a Delta Force operator? We can’t rule it out! We can’t rule it out at all!

I can’t wait to see how Smart’s helicopter trips escalate the recruiting wars in the SEC!

