Google Kicks Dan Bongino Off Ads Platform Days After YouTube Ban

Google temporarily suspended conservative talk show host Dan Bongino’s website, Bongino.com, from its ads service, a company spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation on Friday.

“We have strict publisher policies in place that explicitly prohibit misleading and harmful content around the COVID-19 pandemic and demonstrably false claims about our elections,” the spokesperson said. “When publishers persistently breach our policies we stop serving Google ads on their sites. Publishers can always appeal a decision once they have addressed any violating content.”

The spokesperson added that while Google would not disclose the specific offending content on Bongino.com, the website had been subject to frequent reviews and Google had flagged content in violation of its policies. (RELATED: Left-Wing Activist Group Targets Blogging Site For Not Censoring ‘Anti-Vaxxers’)

Thank you @adsliaison and @GoogleAds for walking right into it, again! Good communists can’t control themselves & always succumb to the totalitarian impulse. We deeply appreciate your efforts to try & silence us, it presents the perfect foil for the free speech parallel economy. — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) January 28, 2022

The suspension follows YouTube, which is owned by Google, electing to permanently ban Bongino and delete his YouTube accounts from its platform Wednesday over repeated violations of its policies. One of Bongino’s YouTube channels had initially been suspended for posting content that questioned the efficacy of masks for preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The Bongino Report Twitter account posted a tweet Friday mocking Google for the ban, tweeting that Bongino and his colleagues “deeply appreciate your efforts to try & silence us.”

The suspension was celebrated by Nandini Jammi, co-founder of Check My Ads, a left-wing activist group that works to demonetize conservative sites.

“Holy shit, we did it!!! Dan Bongino’s website has been kicked off @Googleads,” Jammi tweeted Friday. “It’s a final, devastating blow to his ad-funded business model.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.