Several Hand-Drawn Swastikas Reportedly Found On Walls Of Union Station In Washington DC

Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Timothy Frudd Contributor
Multiple swastikas discovered Friday appear to have been hand-drawn on the walls at the entrance to Union Station in the nation’s capital.

“There are hand-drawn swastikas all over the entrance to Union Station in DC. Almost every column,” reported Bo Erickson from CBS News. Union Station is a major train station and transportation hub in Washington, D.C.

An Amtrak spokesperson told Axios that “An investigation is underway with Amtrak Police and the Metropolitan Police Department after swastikas were reported on the exterior of Washington Union Station on Friday.”

Democratic New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez labeled the incident as “sickening.” In a tweet, he wrote, “Anti-Semitism is real and we cannot tolerate it.” He also added that he would be “contacting the local authorities.” (RELATED: Pope Francis Warns of Extremist Waves Of Nationalism On Holocaust Remembrance Day)

Israeli diplomat Elad Strohmayer also shared photos of the swastikas at Union Station. He captioned the pictures, saying, “Yesterday we commemorated International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Today in Union Station in DC.”

Anti-Semitic hate crimes make up a large portion of hate crimes in the United States. Statistics of religious hate crimes in 2020 show that 57.5% were found to have been actions against those of the Jewish faith, according to an FBI report.

The swastikas were discovered a day after International Holocaust Remembrance Day.