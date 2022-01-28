Melania’s Designer Hat, Painting And NFT Goes For $170,000 At Auction

Melania Trump auctioned off “three one-of-a-kind signed items,” a designer white hat, painting and NFT, that sold for $170,000.

“We are encouraged by the interest level in the auction, which was derived from historical memorabilia and art artifact collectors, several of whom have never purchased an NFT,” the Office of Melania Trump said Friday in a statement the Daily Caller.

“The price of the hat reached the floor price of 1800 SOL,” the statement added. “We look forward to the next project on the platform.” (RELATED: Celebrate Ivanka Trump’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

The auction stemmed from French President Emmanuel Macron’s first formal state visit in April 2018 to the White House when Melania was first lady. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

She posted information about the auction on her website, with the starting bid listed at $250,000 for the three items. The first one listed on the press release obtained by the Daily Caller included the “iconic white” hat worn and signed by Melania that was commissioned by French-American designer Hervé Pierre.

The other items were an “original watercolor on paper by Marc-Antoine Coulon” and an “exclusive digital artwork NFT [non-fungible token] with motion,” both signed by the former first lady, the press release added.

“The auction winner will receive a personalized letter from Mrs. Trump, accompanying the hat and watercolor on paper and certifying authenticity. The NFT will be minted on the Solana Blockchain,” a statement released earlier this month from the Office of Melania Trump read, according to the Guardian.

“A portion of the proceeds will support children from the foster care community. #MelaniaNFT #FosteringTheFuture #BeBest #HeadOfState,” a message on the former first lady’s Instagram post read earlier this month about the auction.