Mina Kimes Hits Back At Jeff Garcia’s Criticism, Later Deletes Response

Mina Kimes responded to Jeff Garcia, but her tweet didn’t stay up for long!

Garcia generated a ton of attention when he more or less said Kimes shouldn’t talk about Jimmy Garropolo and football because she’s a woman. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

On an Instagram video of her claiming the 49ers QB wasn’t the reason the team was winning, the team’s former passer wrote the following:

Who the hell is Mina Kimes and when is the last time she threw a touchdown pass in a game? NEVER! EVER! has she taken a snap or can truly understand the ability, the mindset, the physical and mental toughness, that it takes to play the QB position or any position in the NFL. The fact that there are people out there given a platform to talk about something that they have never done is hilarious and that’s how you have to look at her, she’s a joke! So let’s just laugh at her and support Jimmy, root on our Niners to go out and beat the living f**k out of one more team. That’s what it takes. She will never know that feeling. Can I get an AMEN? Peace.

You can see a screenshot of his comment below.

Well, Kimes hit back Thursday on Twitter. “Apparently I was the only person last week to point out Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t play well,” Kimes tweeted and later deleted, according to the New York Post.

I do not understand why Kimes would tweet this and then later delete it. If you’re going to hit back, which she’s justified to do, stand by it!

She also didn’t say anything offensive at all. She just made a sarcastic quip about how more people than just her were taking shots at Jimmy G, but Garcia seemed to only have a problem with her.

It seems like a reasonable thing to point out that she might be being unfairly targeted. I just can’t get over the fact she deleted it.

Stand by your words if you’re going to respond. Either keep the tweet up, or just say nothing. Tweeting and deleting it just looks weak as all hell.

Garcia still has his comment up. He clearly doesn’t care!

I’ve known & worked with @minakimes for years. I’ve shared thousands of texts about football with her. Hundreds & hundreds of in person conversation about football & about QBs—she’s never once implied “it was easy” or pretended to know how hard it is to do. 🗣🗣She’s PHENOMENAL — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 27, 2022

