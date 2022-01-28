Editorial

The Price Of Parking At The NFC Championship Game Is Insanely High

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 23: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-27 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

People hoping to attend the NFC championship game will have to shell out a ton of cash just to park.

We already know ticket prices to the NFC and AFC title games are very high, but the parking situation in Los Angeles for the Rams/49ers matchup is out of control. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Arash Markazi, parking costs as much as $498.23 to park in the garage of a medical facility near SoFi Stadium.

Imagine shelling out nearly $500 for a parking spot to an NFL game! I wouldn’t shell out that kind of money for virtually anything in life that wasn’t a major deal.

For example, I would spend $500 no questions asked for a ticket to a major game. However, I’m not spending that kind of money for a parking spot.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams)

Folks, we’re talking about a parking spot! A parking spot! For $500, you could have one insane day in Vegas, or you can park in Los Angeles for three hours!

Which one sounds more fun to you? I’ll take the former and ball out in Las Vegas.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams)

For the people dropping this kind of money, have fun because you’re certainly spending a ton!