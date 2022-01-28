The Price Of Parking At The NFC Championship Game Is Insanely High

People hoping to attend the NFC championship game will have to shell out a ton of cash just to park.

We already know ticket prices to the NFC and AFC title games are very high, but the parking situation in Los Angeles for the Rams/49ers matchup is out of control.

According to Arash Markazi, parking costs as much as $498.23 to park in the garage of a medical facility near SoFi Stadium.

Prepaid parking spots within 1.5 miles of SoFi Stadium are being sold online now too: – $175 for a spot at a nearby high school. – $200 for a spot at a nearby residential unit. – $300 for a spot at a nearby home. – $498.23 for a spot in the garage of a nearby medical center. pic.twitter.com/SfpXD8QCMy — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 27, 2022

Imagine shelling out nearly $500 for a parking spot to an NFL game! I wouldn’t shell out that kind of money for virtually anything in life that wasn’t a major deal.

For example, I would spend $500 no questions asked for a ticket to a major game. However, I’m not spending that kind of money for a parking spot.

Folks, we’re talking about a parking spot! A parking spot! For $500, you could have one insane day in Vegas, or you can park in Los Angeles for three hours!

Which one sounds more fun to you? I’ll take the former and ball out in Las Vegas.

For the people dropping this kind of money, have fun because you’re certainly spending a ton!