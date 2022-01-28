Editorial

REPORT: Former USC Quarterback Jaxson Dart Is Enrolled At Ole Miss

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: Jaxson Dart #2 of the USC Trojans reacts to an offensive pass interference with Andrew Vorhees #72 during the second quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 20, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

It looks like Ole Miss has landed a major quarterback transfer.

According to multiple reports, former USC quarterback Jaxson Dart is in the student directory at Ole Miss, which would seem to indicate a commitment to Lane Kiffin’s squad is coming at any moment. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If this holds the way it holds, it looks like Ole Miss and Kiffin have landed one of the best players in the country.

With Matt Corral gone for the NFL, the Rebels need a new quarterback, and it would appear like Kiffin has found his man.

 

The great news for the Rebels is that Dart is also pretty young and has multiple years of eligibility remaining. So, he could be balling out in Oxford for a long time.

However, Dart is also going to quickly realize that the SEC isn’t the PAC-12! It’s a hell of a lot more competitive and that’s putting it nicely.

There could be a bit of a transition period.

Either way, you have to be pumped if you’re an Ole Miss fan. Dart’s commitment announcement is apparently imminent and that’s a reason to celebrate.