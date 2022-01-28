REPORT: Former USC Quarterback Jaxson Dart Is Enrolled At Ole Miss

It looks like Ole Miss has landed a major quarterback transfer.

According to multiple reports, former USC quarterback Jaxson Dart is in the student directory at Ole Miss, which would seem to indicate a commitment to Lane Kiffin’s squad is coming at any moment. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

UPDATE: We have now confirmed that Jaxson Dart is in fact enrolled at Ole Miss. Trigg expected not to be far behind. Ladies and gentleman, we got him. pic.twitter.com/3WGm7TJt7M — Sidelines – Ole Miss (@SSN_OleMiss) January 27, 2022

Sources have told @SIRebels that Jaxson Dart has been admitted as a student to #OleMiss. No announcement from Dart yet, but that’s what I’ve been told. — John Macon Gillespie (@JMakeGillespie) January 27, 2022

USC transfer QB Jaxson Dart has been admitted as a student at Ole Miss. via @SIRebels | #OleMiss https://t.co/HOBlsi8GQJ — Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) January 27, 2022

If this holds the way it holds, it looks like Ole Miss and Kiffin have landed one of the best players in the country.

With Matt Corral gone for the NFL, the Rebels need a new quarterback, and it would appear like Kiffin has found his man.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaxson Dart (@jaxsondart)

The great news for the Rebels is that Dart is also pretty young and has multiple years of eligibility remaining. So, he could be balling out in Oxford for a long time.

However, Dart is also going to quickly realize that the SEC isn’t the PAC-12! It’s a hell of a lot more competitive and that’s putting it nicely.

There could be a bit of a transition period.

Either way, you have to be pumped if you’re an Ole Miss fan. Dart’s commitment announcement is apparently imminent and that’s a reason to celebrate.