Sean Penn Defends Masculinity, Says ‘Cowardly Genes’ Make Men ‘Surrender Their Jeans’ For Skirts

Sean Penn said feminine men have who have surrendered “their jeans” for skirts have “cowardly genes” and said men in America have become “wildly feminized.”

“There are a lot of, I think, cowardly genes that lead to people surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt,” the 61-year-old actor told The Independent in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Marco Rubio: Sean Penn’s Interview With El Chapo Is ‘Grotesque’)

“I think that men have, in my view, become quite feminized,” he added. “I have these very strong women in my life who do not take masculinity as a sign of oppression toward them.”

He previously expanded on those comments and said he doesn’t think in order “to be fair to women” men “should become them.”

“There has been an absence of male behavior,” Penn explained. “I am in the club that believes that men in American culture have become wildly feminized. I don’t think that being a brute or having insensitivity or disrespect for women is anything to do with masculinity, or ever did.” (RELATED: Hollywood Actor Secretly Met With El Chapo Months Before His Arrest)

“But, I don’t think that [in order] to be fair to women, we should become them,” the “Mystic River” star added.

Kid Cudi Rocking Louis Vuitton Skirt, Amen Breakers Sweater And Louis Vuitton Trainers To The MET GALA 👀 pic.twitter.com/epyaF3drTf — HypeNeverDies (@HypeNeverDies) September 14, 2021

Penn didn’t specifically name any particular men or celebrities who have worn skirts, but singer Harry Styles and Kid Cudi have posed for photo shoots, red carpet appearances and or worn them during shows.