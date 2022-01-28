Skip Bayless Talks About Never Having Kids, Says He Would Have Been A ‘Horrible Father’

Skip Bayless never had any interest in having kids.

Bayless has become arguably the most famous sports pundit in the country, and it didn’t come at a cheap cost. In order to get there, he had to sacrifice having a family life, and it sounds like that was a sacrifice he didn’t hesitate to make. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Skip Bayless Makes Absolutely Insane Comments About NFL Star, And The Numbers Prove He’s Completely Wrong https://t.co/I1Riav9zbJ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 23, 2021

“I just knew that if I continued to work nights and weekends the way I do obsessively that I’d be a horrible father. I’d be as horrible a father as my father was for other reasons and I wasn’t going to inflict that on kids. Not fair, not worth it, no. I’m married to this [his job]. Then I met my wife, Ernestine, 17 years ago in New York City. On our first date, as she will attest, I said ‘Hey, if this happens to go anywhere, I’m sorry but I’m declaring myself upfront, you’ll always be No. 2 to my job, which is my life,'” Bayless explained during an episode of “The Skip Bayless Show.”

I’m kind of split on this issue, and I’m sure my feelings have evolved where they would have been a decade or so ago.

On one hand, I appreciate Bayless not wanting to have kids if he knew he was going to be a bad dad. At the very least, you have to respect the fact he’s honest about it.

The man didn’t feel like he had time for kids, and he didn’t pretend otherwise. It just wasn’t for him.

NBA Star Nukes Skip Bayless Using Only Five Words https://t.co/9NeFvgiVrh — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 16, 2021

On the other hand, you’d think someone who likes a challenge would embrace the challenge of raising a family.

Would it really be impossible to do both? I don’t know, but clearly, Bayless thinks so. Also, the fact he mentioned his father would seem to indicate there’s some bad blood from his upbringing.

Skip Bayless Takes A Flamethrower To Scottie Pippen’s Legacy https://t.co/6a1c8SMBwB — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 6, 2021

At the end of the day, you have to do what is right for you, and Bayless has done just that.