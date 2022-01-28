Sunny Hostin: Black Woman Who Graduated From Harvard Is ‘Overqualified’ For Supreme Court

“The View” host Sunny Hostin said on the show that a black woman from Harvard would be overqualified for the position of Supreme Court Justice Friday.

WATCH:



“I’d like to make the note that if a black woman graduated from Harvard and graduated from Harvard Law School, even in spite of sort of the institutional racism, the systemic racism, that occurs in this country, that is just part of the very fabric of this country, she is probably overqualified for any of these positions. And that is just the truth of it,” Hostin said, responding to a deleted tweet from Cato Institute Vice President Ilya Shapiro urging President Joe Biden to nominate Indian-American Sri Srinivasan to the Supreme Court rather than a “lesser black woman.”

Associate Supreme Justice Stephen Breyer announced Wednesday that he is planning to retire. Breyer, 83, was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Bill Clinton in 1994.

Biden stated in February 2020 that, if elected, he would put a black woman onto the Supreme Court. White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed Biden’s intentions to do so at a press conference on Wednesday. (RELATED: With Biden’s Supreme Court Pick Awaiting, Left-Wing Pundits Immediately Commence Racial Attacks)

Hostin went on to state that Biden’s yet to be announced pick was a “positive thing.”

“What I don’t like is I’m hearing people saying things like, ‘Well it should be race neutral.’ This country is not race neutral.” Hostin said. “And so the fact that she is representing a community that is vastly underrepresented in the federal judiciary, that cultural point of view is a positive. It’s an addition. And it’s important not to erase that.”

Biden stated Thursday that he would announce his Supreme Court pick by the end of February.

“Our process is going to be rigorous,” Biden said. “I will select the nominee worthy of Justice Breyer’s legacy of excellence and decency. While I’ve been studying candidates’ backgrounds and writings, I’ve made no decision except one.”

“The person I will nominate will be someone of extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity,” Biden added. “And that person will be the first black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court. It’s long overdue, in my opinion.”