Nine Officers Open Fire On Man Holding Box Cutter During 30-Minute Standoff On Highway, Investigation Underway

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations (TBI) is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting after nine Tennessee officers fatally shot a man on a highway after he raised a box cutter following a 30-minute standoff Thursday.

The incident unfolded around 2:00 p.m., when a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper spotted 37-year-old Landon Eastep sitting on the shoulder of I-65, according to the TBI. The officer approached Eastep and the pair began talking before Eastep allegedly pulled out a box cutter.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department’s (MNPD) Don Aaron said “the trooper engaged in a conversation with the individual – and as they were very close to the state trooper’s car, the individual kind of pushed away from the trooper and produced a box cutter,” according to WKRN.

The trooper tried to deescalate the situation before an off-duty Mount Juliet Police Department officer stopped, along with officers from the MNPD and other state troopers, according to the TBI. (RELATED: Man Shot By Police While Running Away Naked To Receive $525,000 Settlement)

Aaron reportedly said “the man was holding a box cutter in his left hand, his right hand was in his pocket.”

Officers attempted to negotiate with Eastep for 30 minutes before Eastep pulled out a box cutter, according to the TBI and video. Video footage shows multiple officers firing a barrage of bullets at Eastep, who immediately collapses to the ground.

The TBI said at least nine officers fired their weapon.

Eastep died at the scene, according to the TBI.

Six MNPD officers have been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues, according to WKRN.