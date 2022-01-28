VIDEO: Herschel Walker REACTS To Son’s Viral TikToks

Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker of Georgia reacted to his son Christian Walker’s viral TikTok video and also shared words of encouragement to his son as he ascends to conservative stardom.

During a tell-all interview with the Daily Caller, the Senate candidate tried his best not to crack a smile while watching Christian’s response on TikTok. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Herschel Walker Talks Georgia Elections, China And Radical Democratic Spending)

Christian Walker went viral when he posted a TikTok in response to left-wing critics who chastised him for complaining about gas prices while wearing a Givenchy hoodie and filling up a Range Rover. Christian facetiously fake cried and mocked “the Democrats” who “don’t like” him because he’s “rich.” In the TikTok, Christian humorously fake cried into a tissue and said, “I’m sorry that my parents weren’t lazy on the couch all day waiting for handouts,” and “now I can shop at Fenty and Givenchy.” (RELATED: Herschel Walker’s Campaign Manager Fires Back At Report That The Candidate Follows OnlyFans Users On Instagram)

Christian Walker: “The democrats don’t like me because.. I’m rich.” pic.twitter.com/IujWal2sOp — Discourse Enjoyer (@BidenHarrisBro) December 19, 2021

Herschel said of the TikTok, “You want these young Republicans to get involved. You want them to have a voice and speak, and I want Christian to speak whatever he feels, because he’s at an age to do that. But at the same time, you are going to be held to what you do and what you say.”

“Christian is 22 years old, he has to answer for himself, and I answer for him because I love him to death, and the thing is, people don’t know how hard that young man has worked,” said Herschel. “That young man has made his own money [where] he can get out and do the things that he does.” The Georgia Senate candidate added that “I also help him out a great deal.”

Herschel emphasized his pride and love for his son, saying, “I love that little guy — very, very creative. One thing people don’t know is that this little guy can speak three different languages.”

Christian Walker posted a viral video in December 2021, in which he shared his dissatisfaction with the Biden administration’s economic agenda amid soaring gas prices.

“Y’all said Joe Biden was going to be the great unifier? This is divisive to my bank account and my hard-earned money. Screw your unity,” said Christian Walker, as the cost of filling up his tank neared $100. “Democrats voted for this.”

Yes because me wearing a givenchy hoodie is totally connected to the fact that working class Americans are struggling with gas prices right now. Thanks for voting for the President who slaughtered our energy independence. https://t.co/UKvUFUsfXu — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) December 12, 2021

Critics quickly pointed out that Christian Walker’s statements were “ironic,” considering he wore a nearly $1,300 Givenchy hoodie in the viral TikTok while filling up his Range Rover. Some on social media claimed that Christian has “never worked a day in his life” because his father is an NFL legend. Christian Walker fired back, saying, “Democrats care more about my sweatshirts than the fact that they voted for a nutjob president who’s hurting the working class.”

Democrats care more about my sweatshirts than the fact that they voted for a nutjob president who’s hurting the working class. Wow — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) December 13, 2021

Christian has grown in popularity on the right for his skits and monologues as he seeks to engage conservative-oriented members of Gen Z through comedy. As a cultural critic, Christian has emphasized the pervasiveness of pornography to young men, slammed pop and rap music for its obscene and misogynistic language and argued against racial essentialism. His TikTok and Instagram Live videos often show him launching into a fiery diatribe about the destructiveness of left-wing policies, then calmly rolling down the window to order his morning coffee at the Starbucks drive-through.

working class americans are struggling, crime is at an all time high, AND YOU’RE WORRIED ABOUT M&M CHARACTERS?! pic.twitter.com/nlaUqfRci9 — christian walker videos (@ChristianWVids) January 21, 2022

gosh, i’m hungry as hell pic.twitter.com/uffrZ9M09B — christian walker videos (@ChristianWVids) January 12, 2022

Christian Walker is currently a senior at UCLA and is set to graduate with three degrees this spring. He also has an official store, where one can acquire shirts with titles such as “The Government Can’t Afford My Life$tyle,” “Liberalism Is Ghetto,” and “I Choose Freedom” as well as some Herschel ’22 merchandise.