Virginia: Senate Judiciary Rejects All Pro-Gun Bills

The Senate Committee on Judiciary heard bills affecting Second Amendment rights yesterday. Unsurprisingly, the Committee rejected a number of bills that would have protected or advanced Second Amendment rights.

Senate Bill 74 would have prevented localities from passing their own restrictions on lawful carry and required them to sell firearms to licensed dealers that they obtained by, or with the assistance of, taxpayer-funded resources in so-called “gun buybacks.”

Senate Bill 330 would have made Virginia a constitutional carry state, recognizing the inherent right-to-carry of law-abiding citizens.

Senate Bill 364 would have repealed the handgun rationing scheme where law-abiding citizens are only allowed to buy one handgun per 30-day period.

Senate Bill 644 would have exempted holders of resident Virginia carry permits, who already pass background checks conducted by state police, from the ban on private sales of firearms.

Senate Bill 763 would have exempted holders of Virginia concealed handgun permits from local ordinances that restricting lawful carry of firearms.

The Virginia Senate is a majority Democrat body. These votes come in after the election of a Republican Governor, Lt. Governor and Attorney General to lead the Commonwealth.