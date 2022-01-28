Wisconsin Coach Paul Chryst Gets His Contract Extended Through The 2026 Season

Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst is sticking around in Madison.

According to Brett McMurphy, the head coach of the Badgers has agreed to a contract extension through the 2026 season.

Chryst is 56-19 during his time as the head coach of the Badgers.

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst’s 5-year contract extended thru Jan. 31, 2027 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 28, 2022

This is the right call, and I’m glad to see Wisconsin made it. Paul Chryst is 100% the proper man to lead the Badgers.

He’s a hell of a great coach, and every rational Wisconsin fan agrees with that assessment. Have the Badgers been perfect under Chryst?

Far from it, but it’s clear that the program is stable. That’s the baseline, and it’s now time to figure out how we take that next big step to be elevated into the elite class of college teams.

I have no doubt at all in my mind that Chryst can be the man to get us there. In fact, I guarantee you he eventually does at some point.

I’m glad to see Chryst sticking around, and I can’t wait to see what we do this season. It’s going to be a fun time.