Editorial

Wisconsin Coach Paul Chryst Gets His Contract Extended Through The 2026 Season

MADISON, WI - OCTOBER 14: Head coach Paul Chryst of the Wisconsin Badgers congratulates Jonathan Taylor #23 after Taylor scored a touchdown against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first quarter at Camp Randall Stadium on October 14, 2017 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst is sticking around in Madison.

According to Brett McMurphy, the head coach of the Badgers has agreed to a contract extension through the 2026 season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Chryst is 56-19 during his time as the head coach of the Badgers.

This is the right call, and I’m glad to see Wisconsin made it. Paul Chryst is 100% the proper man to lead the Badgers.

He’s a hell of a great coach, and every rational Wisconsin fan agrees with that assessment. Have the Badgers been perfect under Chryst?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

Far from it, but it’s clear that the program is stable. That’s the baseline, and it’s now time to figure out how we take that next big step to be elevated into the elite class of college teams.

I have no doubt at all in my mind that Chryst can be the man to get us there. In fact, I guarantee you he eventually does at some point.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

I’m glad to see Chryst sticking around, and I can’t wait to see what we do this season. It’s going to be a fun time.