Brian Kelly Behaves In Embarrassing Fashion In Bizarre Dancing Video

LSU coach Brian Kelly is out of control.

In a video tweeted by tight end recruit Danny Lewis Jr., the former Notre Dame coach was dancing in bizarre fashion, and it truly needs to be seen in order to be believed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below.

Seriously, what the hell is wrong with Brian Kelly? What the hell is this man thinking when it comes to appearing in garbage like this?

Could you ever see Nick Saban doing something this stupid? The answer is no, and it’s no for a damn good reason.

Saban takes himself seriously, and Brian Kelly apparently does not.

Did you lose a bet or something @CoachBrianKelly ?? This can’t be real. Photoshopped? Account hacked?? I mean …. https://t.co/HvhOo2AcIZ — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) January 29, 2022

Let’s also remember that this isn’t the first time that Kelly has done something insanely stupid since getting hired at LSU.

He faked an accent in a video that will haunt him for years if he flames out in Baton Rouge, which could very easily happen.

This man is really faking a Southern accent 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7zl4iiDymY — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 3, 2021

Someone who loves Brian Kelly has to pull him aside and get him straightened out. This stuff is downright humiliating for fans of the Tigers!