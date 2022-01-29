Trump Holds ‘Save America Rally’ In Texas, Slams Biden’s Foreign Policy, ‘Rigged’ Elections

Former President Donald Trump spoke at a rally in Conroe, Texas Saturday where he criticized the Biden administration’s foreign policy and the “rigged” 2020 election.

“Every day Biden’s incompetence is putting America at risk. As everyone knows what Putin and Russia are doing with Ukraine, would never ever, not even possible, have happened if I was president,” Trump said, referring to growing Russian aggression on the Ukrainian border. Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine have increased as 130,000 Russian troops have amassed on the border, leading the U.S. Department of State to put 8,500 soldiers on high alert for deployment into nearby NATO countries.

Trump also criticized President Joe Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal, noting that the U.S. gave $85 billion worth of military equipment to the Taliban. He claimed that Biden’s policies are creating a “real risk of World War III.”

“I took us out of endless and ridiculous wars,” Trump added.

The former president also addressed Biden’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and asserted that “it’s time for the American people to declare independence from every last Covid mandate.”

At the Trump rally in Conroe, Texas. I’ve never seen a crowd this big before. pic.twitter.com/I9ZPm01X5Z — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) January 30, 2022

Trump went on to criticize the “rigged” 2020 election, as well as the failed voting rights legislation proposed by Democrats earlier this month.

“To truly reclaim our country we must solve one of the most important issues of all: Ensuring free, fair, and honest elections,” Trump said. “The 2020 election was rigged and everyone knows it. You know who knows it more than anyone else? The Democrats. Just yesterday we had a giant victory in the great state of Pennsylvania. A statewide court ruled that the practice of no-excuse mail-in ballots put in place by Democrats right before the stolen election is illegal and flagrantly unconstitutional. And therefore, I assume we won the state.” (RELATED: Maryland Democrats To Be Sued For Gerrymandering Amid Party’s Big ‘Voting Rights’ Push)

“We also won a major case in Wisconsin, and they’re really going strong on the fraud, where a judge ruled that drop boxes, you know they call them the lock boxes, well I call them the unlock boxes, that they were illegal,” Trump continued. “They were illegal. Tens of thousands of votes. He ruled that they were illegal.”

Trump also called for a “red wave” in 2022 and 2024.