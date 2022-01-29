PREVIEW: Wisconsin Needs To Destroy Minnesota

Wisconsin has a huge basketball game Sunday against the Minnesota Gophers.

Right now, the Badgers are 16-3 after beating Nebraska earlier in the week, and nothing would make me happier than notching our 17th win over the year over our idiot cousins on our western border. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You know what smart and ambitious people from Minnesota all have in common? They left the state and now live in Wisconsin.

We pillage Minnesota for any resources we want and we leave the rest to live in squalor.

Now, the Gophers are traveling to the Kohl Center and they’re bringing their 11-6 record to the table. If you think I’m not confident as all hell, you don’t know anything about me!

Worrying about beating Minnesota would be like worrying about whether or not I have enough beer in the fridge. It makes no sense because we always show up prepared for rivalry games.

This one should get ugly and it should get ugly right from the jump.

Make sure to tune in at 1:00 EST on BTN. It should be a blast!