The New York Giants Hire Brian Daboll As The Team’s New Head Coach

The New York Giants have found their new head coach.

The team announced Friday night that former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has been tapped as the next leader of the franchise.

This is a pretty big hire for the Giants, and it’s one fans should be optimistic about. Daboll oversaw Josh Allen’s development in Buffalo, and we all know how that went.

Allen has turned into one of the most dominant quarterbacks in the NFL. He’s an absolute superstar and Daboll was the OC when the Bills took the next step.

So, he clearly knows what he’s doing.

The only problem for Daboll is that the Giants don’t have a ton of weapons, are insanely dysfunctional and haven’t been good in a long time.

He has his work cut out for him and that’s putting it nicely. The Giants aren’t even close to being a contender, and it’s now up to Daboll to fix that.

