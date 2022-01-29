Tom Brady Retires From The NFL After 22 Seasons And Winning Seven Super Bowls

Tom Brady’s NFL career has reportedly come to an end.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has made the decision to retire after 22 seasons in the league.

Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me. More coming on https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ. pic.twitter.com/6CHWmMlyXg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022

Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @AdamSchefter and me. More coming on https://t.co/b1HxijCoJE. pic.twitter.com/lgwoH4dATL — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 29, 2022

Brady’s teammate Mike Evans appeared to confirm the news Saturday afternoon when he tweeted, “Thanks for everything big bro it was an honor @TomBrady [goat emoji].

Thanks for everything big bro it was an honor @TomBrady 🐐 — Mike Evans (@MikeEvans13_) January 29, 2022

What an incredible ride for Brady over the past 22 seasons. What an incredible journey for him, his family, teammates and all the fans.

The man won seven Super Bowls, played for more than two decades in the NFL and made a ton of money. What more could you ask for?

He leaves behind a legacy that won’t be matched for a very long time.

From @NFLNetwork: More on Tom Brady’s coming retirement, how his family plays in and what played into it… pic.twitter.com/6TgSyeJybn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 29, 2022

He was a star with the Patriots and spent two awesome seasons with the Bucs. All great parties have to come to and end and that’s where Brady is at.

What a career for Tom Brady 🐐 pic.twitter.com/ym8UZEySRB — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 29, 2022

Enjoy retirement, Brady! You’ve earned it!