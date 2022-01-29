Editorial

Tom Brady Retires From The NFL After 22 Seasons And Winning Seven Super Bowls

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the sideline during the first quarter in the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Tom Brady’s NFL career has reportedly come to an end.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has made the decision to retire after 22 seasons in the league. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Brady’s teammate Mike Evans appeared to confirm the news Saturday afternoon when he tweeted, “Thanks for everything big bro it was an honor @TomBrady [goat emoji].

What an incredible ride for Brady over the past 22 seasons. What an incredible journey for him, his family, teammates and all the fans.

The man won seven Super Bowls, played for more than two decades in the NFL and made a ton of money. What more could you ask for?

He leaves behind a legacy that won’t be matched for a very long time.

He was a star with the Patriots and spent two awesome seasons with the Bucs. All great parties have to come to and end and that’s where Brady is at.

Enjoy retirement, Brady! You’ve earned it!