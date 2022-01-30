The Bengals Beat The Chiefs, Punch Their Ticket To The Super Bowl

The Cincinnati Bengals are headed to the Super Bowl.
Joe Burrow and the Bengals beat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on the road 27-24 in overtime, and they’ll now play the winner of the Rams/49ers game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Yes, they punched their ticket to the Super Bowl after drilling a field goal in OT, despite not winning the toss!
Mahomes can’t believe it pic.twitter.com/lQJRuJAc3U
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 30, 2022
If you didn’t have a dog in this fight, you had to cheer for the Bengals. You just had to. Nobody likes the Chiefs, and Joe Burrow is a gamer.
That guy is an absolute gamer, and there’s no other way to put it. He willed the Bengals to a win today.
THE BENGALS ARE GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL 😤 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yA7ac9wcrK
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 30, 2022
Can the Bengals win the Super Bowl against the 49ers/Rams winner? I 100% believe they can. Will it happen? I have no idea, but at this point, is anyone dumb enough to bet against Burrow?
I think the answer to that is no. What an absolutely unreal game.
From @LSUfootball to the Super Bowl in 2 years 😱@JoeyB is doing what no other No. 1 pick has ever done 🐐🔥 pic.twitter.com/drjZpZVHFt
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 30, 2022
I can’t wait to see who the Bengals play for the Lombardi Trophy. What an amazing sport!
P.S.: In case you’re wondering what my thoughts are, you can see the tweet below!
On behalf of America, I would like to thank Joe Burrow and the Bengals for beating the Chiefs.
We don’t have to hear about Patrick Mahomes’ idiot brother and girlfriend until next season!
— David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 30, 2022