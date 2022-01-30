Editorial

The Bengals Beat The Chiefs, Punch Their Ticket To The Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals rolls out to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals are headed to the Super Bowl.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals beat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on the road 27-24 in overtime, and they’ll now play the winner of the Rams/49ers game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, they punched their ticket to the Super Bowl after drilling a field goal in OT, despite not winning the toss!

If you didn’t have a dog in this fight, you had to cheer for the Bengals. You just had to. Nobody likes the Chiefs, and Joe Burrow is a gamer.

That guy is an absolute gamer, and there’s no other way to put it. He willed the Bengals to a win today.

Can the Bengals win the Super Bowl against the 49ers/Rams winner? I 100% believe they can. Will it happen? I have no idea, but at this point, is anyone dumb enough to bet against Burrow?

I think the answer to that is no. What an absolutely unreal game.

I can’t wait to see who the Bengals play for the Lombardi Trophy. What an amazing sport!

