Trump Vows To Pardon Jan. 6 Capitol Rioters If Re-Elected

Former President Donald Trump said that he will pardon those convicted for their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot should he be re-elected during his Saturday speech at a rally in Conroe, Texas.

“If I run and if I win, we will treat those people from January 6 fairly, and if it requires pardons we will give them pardons, because they are being treated so unfairly,” Trump said.

He then went on to characterize the actions of the Jan. 6 Select Committee, which recently issued subpoenas to a number of individuals close to Trump, as a “disgrace.” (RELATED: Trump Holds ‘Save America Rally’ In Texas, Slams Biden’s Foreign Policy, ‘Rigged’ Elections)

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham criticized Trump’s remarks as “inappropriate,” adding that it could send the wrong signal to the public.

“No, I don’t want to send any signal that it was OK to defile the Capitol,” Graham said, appearing on the Sunday episode of CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

“There are other groups with causes that may want to go down the violent path that these people get pardoned,” the senator added. “I think it’s inappropriate … I don’t want to do anything that would make this more likely in the future.”