Graham Hints At Support Of Biden’s Possible Supreme Court Pick: ‘I Can’t Think Of A Better Person’

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsay Graham appeared on “Face the Nation” Sunday, hinting at his support for President Joe Biden’s possible pick for the Supreme Court, U.S. District Judge Michelle Childs.

“I can’t think of a better person for President Biden to consider for the Supreme Court than Michelle Childs. She is considered to be a fair-minded, highly-gifted jurist. She is one of the most decent people I have ever met,” Graham stated.

Democratic South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, the “architect for Biden’s Supreme Court pledge,” has also thrown his support behind Childs, telling Margaret Brennan that he had spoken to Biden about her possible nomination “months ago.” (RELATED: White House Confirms Judge Michelle Childs Is Under Consideration For Supreme Court)

“It says to every little child up there growing up under moderate circumstances, needing the entire community to help raise it, getting scholarships to go up to school because she couldn’t afford to go otherwise, going to public schools because you didn’t get an offer from one of the big private schools. It says to them, you’ve got just as much of a chance to benefit from the greatness of this country as everybody else,” Clyburn stated.

As a graduate of the University of South Carolina, Childs would stand apart from other high court nominees who predominantly come from Ivy League institutions, something Clyburn believes would give the court an important perspective it is now missing, according to ABC News. (RELATED: Sunny Hostin: Black Woman Who Graduated From Harvard Is ‘Overqualified’ For Supreme Court)

“We run the risk of creating an elite society. We’ve got to recognize that people come from all walks of life, and we ought not dismiss anyone because of that,” Clyburn stated.

“It would be good for the court to have somebody who is not at Harvard or Yale,” Graham agreed. “She is a graduate of the University of South California. A public education background. She has been a workers compensation judge. She is of good character. I cannot say anything bad about Michelle Childs. She is an awesome person.”

When asked whether Childs’ possible nomination was evidence of affirmative racial discrimination, Graham replied in the negative.

“Put me in the camp that the court and other institutions look like America. We recruit women and people of color to look more like America. Affirmative action is picking somebody not as well qualified for past wrongs. Michelle Childs is incredibly qualified. There is no affirmative action component if you pick her. She is highly qualified.”