Peyton Manning Crushes It On ‘Saturday Night Live’

Peyton Manning was hilarious during an appearance on “Saturday Night Live.”

The two-time Super Bowl champion’s weekend update segment was arguably the funniest segment we’ve seen in years on “SNL.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I don’t want to spoil any of it. Give it a watch below.

Peyton Manning stopped by Update to talk…Emily in Paris? pic.twitter.com/mjq9s09MaD — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 30, 2022

Peyton Manning is honestly so damn funny. The man was a superstar quarterback, but he might just be better on TV in general.

“SNL” feels like it hasn’t been funny in years, and Manning just strolled right in and crushed it.

We get a “Go Bills” at the end of this clip of Peyton Manning saying he didn’t watch any playoff football last weekend. 😒 https://t.co/xtVvx4ajhz — yx-Buffalo Rumblings (@BuffRumblings) January 30, 2022

Seriously, is there anything Peyton Manning can’t do? He crushed it in the NFL, dominated on his “MNF” broadcast on ESPN this season and just gave “SNL” it’s best moment probably since I was in college.

All he knows how to do is win, and that’s why people love him.

Peyton Manning Gets Caught On A Hot Mic Dropping Hilarious Comment https://t.co/LXU4tivrHt — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 18, 2022

Props to Manning for the incredible Saturday night segment.