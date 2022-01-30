Editorial

REPORT: The Raiders Are Hiring Josh McDaniels As The Team’s New Head Coach

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels stands on the field before their game against the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly found a new head coach.

According to Adam Schefter, the Raiders have tapped Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as their new head coach. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

McDaniels was previously the head coach of the Broncos more than a decade ago.

This is a great hire for the Raiders. There’s long been speculation about when McDaniels would leave Bill Belichick and the Patriots for another head coaching gig.

He’s come close in the past, but could never pull the trigger on leaving the Patriots.

Well, he’s reportedly agreed to coach the Raiders, and fans should be very happy. McDaniels has a ton of experience and knows what it takes to win.

Furthermore, the Raiders have some serious weapons. This isn’t a rebuilding job. McDaniels will be expected to win right from the jump.

Seeing as how he coached under Belichick, there shouldn’t be much of a transition period.

It should be a ton of fun to see how he does!