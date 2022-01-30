REPORT: The Raiders Are Hiring Josh McDaniels As The Team’s New Head Coach

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly found a new head coach.

According to Adam Schefter, the Raiders have tapped Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as their new head coach.

McDaniels was previously the head coach of the Broncos more than a decade ago.

Raiders are expected to hire former Patriots’ OC Josh McDaniels as their head coach, per sources. Two sides still are finalizing the contract, but McDaniels is their man. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2022

This is a great hire for the Raiders. There’s long been speculation about when McDaniels would leave Bill Belichick and the Patriots for another head coaching gig.

He’s come close in the past, but could never pull the trigger on leaving the Patriots.

The #Raiders are expected to hire #Patriots de facto GM Dave Ziegler as their new GM, per, @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero. He was key in New England’s fast turnaround, now turns his attention to Las Vegas. The next step is slated to be the hire of Josh McDaniels as head coach. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2022

Well, he’s reportedly agreed to coach the Raiders, and fans should be very happy. McDaniels has a ton of experience and knows what it takes to win.

Furthermore, the Raiders have some serious weapons. This isn’t a rebuilding job. McDaniels will be expected to win right from the jump.

Seeing as how he coached under Belichick, there shouldn’t be much of a transition period.

It should be a ton of fun to see how he does!