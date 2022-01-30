REPORT: The Vikings Interview Jim Harbaugh

The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly interviewed Jim Harbaugh.

ESPN reported over the weekend that the Vikings were gunning to sit down with the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, and the interview happened Saturday night, according to ProFootballTalk. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Our ESPN story on the Minnesota Vikings’ requesting permission to talk with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh about the franchise’s head coaching job. (w/@CourtneyRCronin). https://t.co/HUgTRmGuFu — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 29, 2022

It’s not clear at this time how far into the process Harbaugh might be with the Vikings or if it’s still very early on.

Source tells PFT that Jim Harbaugh’s interview with the Vikings happened this evening. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 30, 2022

It would be very interesting to see whether or not Harbaugh would dip from Michigan for the Vikings. My stance has been very consistent that the former 49ers coach shouldn’t leave for any team that isn’t in a position to win immediately.

While I’m not sure the Vikings are an immediate contender, they certainly have enough pieces to push for the playoffs right from the jump with Harbaugh.

Former Ohio State Coach Rips Jim Harbaugh, But Is He Completely Wrong? https://t.co/BlEY8U978p — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 26, 2022

Will that be enough to persuade Harbaugh to leave Ann Arbor? I don’t know, but he should at least consider it.

Why not, right? If he’s going to make the jump back to the NFL, the Vikings might be his best option.

Jim Harbaugh Pulls Off Laugh-Out-Loud Move While Recruiting https://t.co/z2sTDFrOFH — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 21, 2022

We’ll see what Harbaugh decides to do, but clearly, he has some massive decisions to make in the coming days.