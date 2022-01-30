Editorial

REPORT: The Vikings Interview Jim Harbaugh

Nov 13, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh runs on the field during a warm up prior to the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly interviewed Jim Harbaugh.

ESPN reported over the weekend that the Vikings were gunning to sit down with the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, and the interview happened Saturday night, according to ProFootballTalk. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s not clear at this time how far into the process Harbaugh might be with the Vikings or if it’s still very early on.

It would be very interesting to see whether or not Harbaugh would dip from Michigan for the Vikings. My stance has been very consistent that the former 49ers coach shouldn’t leave for any team that isn’t in a position to win immediately.

While I’m not sure the Vikings are an immediate contender, they certainly have enough pieces to push for the playoffs right from the jump with Harbaugh.

Will that be enough to persuade Harbaugh to leave Ann Arbor? I don’t know, but he should at least consider it.

Why not, right? If he’s going to make the jump back to the NFL, the Vikings might be his best option.

We’ll see what Harbaugh decides to do, but clearly, he has some massive decisions to make in the coming days.