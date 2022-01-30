REVIEW: ‘Old Henry’ Is An Incredible Western Film

“Old Henry” is one of the best movies that I’ve seen in a very long time.

This past Friday night, I was looking for something to watch and settled on the western film with Stephen Dorff and Tim Blake Nelson.

The plot is very simple. An unassuming farmer stumbles upon a wounded man on his farm, and upon taking him in, he learns a group of bad guys are after him.

Simple enough, right?

Well, nothing about this movie is simple, and it had me on the edge of my seat from the moment it started through the closing credits.

The dialogue was amazing, the gun fights were next level and the plot as a whole was incredible. There wasn’t a single bad thing about the film.

It also took place almost entirely in one location with only a handful of characters. So, the scope isn’t big, but it’s still awesome.

Now, there’s also an incredible twist that I won’t get into because I don’t want to spoil anything. All I’ll say is that it was unique and I loved it.

If you need a great movie to watch, I can’t recommend “Old Henry” enough. It’s a stellar film, and I emphatically endorse you all watching it!