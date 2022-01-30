Wisconsin Beats Minnesota 66-60

Wisconsin earned a massive 66-60 Sunday win over Minnesota.

Coming into the game against the Gophers, I said it was a great opportunity for the Badgers to get our 17th win of the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the team didn’t disappoint at all, and Johnny Davis balled out as we improved to 17-3.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

I honestly can’t tell you all how happy I am for this basketball squad. Davis finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds.

He grabbed 15 boards! It’s almost hard to believe that’s even real but it is!

bang, BANG‼️🔥🔥🔥 Back-to-Back 3s from @ChuckyHepburn and @braddavi34 push Bucky’s lead back to 6! Timeout Minnesota. WIS 48, MINN 42 | 10:59 2H pic.twitter.com/AARldER2Se — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 30, 2022

Remember at the start of the season when nobody thought the Badgers would be able to compete with anyone?

Do you all remember that? Well, I certainly do. I saved the receipts and we’re now 17-3. Victory sure does taste sweet!

Brad’s HEATING UP! 🔥🔥🔥 Badgers have hit 4 of their last 5 FGs, led by 9 points (3-4 3FG) from @braddavi34 WIS 22, MINN 14 | 7:59 1H pic.twitter.com/JZitTSAOOy — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 30, 2022

See you all Wednesday night against Illinois! I can’t wait!