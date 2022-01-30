Editorial

Wisconsin Beats Minnesota 66-60

Jan 30, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) protests a referee call during the game with the Minnesota Gophers during the first half at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Wisconsin earned a massive 66-60 Sunday win over Minnesota.

Coming into the game against the Gophers, I said it was a great opportunity for the Badgers to get our 17th win of the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the team didn’t disappoint at all, and Johnny Davis balled out as we improved to 17-3.

 

I honestly can’t tell you all how happy I am for this basketball squad. Davis finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds.

He grabbed 15 boards! It’s almost hard to believe that’s even real but it is!

Remember at the start of the season when nobody thought the Badgers would be able to compete with anyone?

Do you all remember that? Well, I certainly do. I saved the receipts and we’re now 17-3. Victory sure does taste sweet!

See you all Wednesday night against Illinois! I can’t wait!