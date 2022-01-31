American Truckers Plan ‘Convoy To DC’ To Protest Vaccine Mandates

Thousands of American Truckers plan to take part in a nation-wide convoy to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

U.S. truckers are planning the convoy after 50,000 Canadian truckers made their way to Ottawa in protest of their own country’s mandate. The U.S. truckers will drive from California to Washington D.C. (RELATED: Who’s The ‘Fringe Minority’? Elon Musk Ridicules Trudeau For Downplaying Trucker Protests)

According to the Facebook group “Convoy to DC 2022,” created to organize the protest, the truckers describe themselves as “part of many large groups who believe in our founding fathers.” The group has more than 95,000 members as of Monday.

“We believe everyone has a voice. We support our freedom. Help us spread the word about this group and together we all can make it a better place.. God Bless America,” the Facebook group says.

If American truckers do not get vaccinated against COVID-19, they will not be allowed to cross the Canadian and Mexican land borders, KARK reported.

Canadian truckers made their way to Ottawa earlier in January, and are currently in the capital city protesting the mandate. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has left Ottawa and reportedly moved to an undisclosed location since the protesters’ arrival due to “safety concerns.”

Although a date has not been set for the “Convoy to DC” yet, the Facebook group said the protest will begin soon.