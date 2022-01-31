Wisconsin Stays At 11th In The Latest College Basketball AP Poll

The Wisconsin Badgers are holding steady in the latest college basketball rankings.

The latest college basketball AP Poll was released Monday afternoon and the Badgers stayed at 11th after wins over Nebraska and Minnesota last week. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Badgers are currently 17-3.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Am I happy about holding steady at 11? Not really, but I also understand why we didn’t shoot up the rankings after last week.

Nebraska is terrible and while Minnesota is competent, the Gophers are far from great. That’s just the reality of the situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

However, what I will say is that we’re now at the end of January, and the Badgers are 17-3. Of those three losses, only one came at full strength and that was against Ohio State on the road.

When we’re at 100%, the Badgers have been damn hard to beat. With the regular season winding down over the next several weeks, I love where we’re at.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Ten Network (@bigtennetwork)

Now, let’s go take care of business this Wednesday against Illinois. Go, Badgers, go!