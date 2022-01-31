Apple Infiltrates Oklahoma School Boards Association With ‘Racial Justice’ Guide For Pre-K Students

The Oklahoma State School Boards Association (OSSBA) is promoting “racial justice” guides to teachers that were produced by Apple and targeted for preschoolers, according to documents obtained by Parents Defending Education.

The Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs uncovered that the OSSBA offered a “digital resource library” to help educators learn about “racial equity” in the classroom. The digital resources obtained by Parents Defending Education and shared with the Daily Caller showcase a relationship between the OSSBA and Apple Inc.

Apple’s resource guides are posted on the OSSBA’s “Pre-K Through Fifth Grade” digital library. One of the Apple guides, titled “Create Opportunities for Meaningful Conversations About Race,” suggests that only white people can be racist.

Another Apple guide tells students that “environmental justice” can help ensure that “Indigenous populations, people of color, and those living in poverty aren’t disproportionately impacted by environmental issues.”

The guides are part of “Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, a long-term effort to help ensure more positive outcomes for communities of color,” according to a disclaimer on the final page of the guidebook. The guide was put together by “Apple Education, Apple Professional Learning, and Community Education teams, with input from Apple Distinguished Educators, Apple Distinguished School, and Inclusion and Diversity.”

A second Apple discussion guide is targeted at teaching young children about race and microaggressions. The guide defines microaggressions as “everyday slights, indignities, put-downs, and insults that people of color, women, LGBTQ populations, and other marginalized people experience in their day-to-day interactions.”

One of the guidebooks links to resources from Learning for Justice, the education arm of the left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center, which created standards to encourage student activism. Learning for Justice created “social justice standards” that call for students to “recognize that power and privilege influence” all relationships.

Learning for Justice also calls on students to “analyze the harmful impact of bias and injustice on the world, historically and today,” in all facets of life and study. The standards also place the burden on students to partake in activism, as children are encouraged to “recognize their own responsibility to stand up to exclusion, prejudice, and injustice.”

One portion of Learning for Justice’s standards openly calls students to activism.

“Students will plan and carry out collective action against bias and injustice in the world and will evaluate what strategies are most effective,” the standards read. (RELATED: Far-Left Activists Target Babies For Indoctrination With These Books, And Are Making Big Money Doing It)

Erika Sanzi, the director of outreach at Parents Defending Education, told the Daily Caller that these resources are a “vessel for classroom activism.”

“Oklahoma’s State School Board Association has apparently become a vessel for classroom activism and ideology,” Sanzi said. “Its partnership with big tech is the latest example in a long pattern of collaboration between the two industries. Their targets? Children who are barely out of diapers. There is no good reason to provide preschoolers with digital resources denouncing racial equality.”

Apple Inc. and the OSSBA did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.

Tech giant Google also plays a role in promoting “anti-racist” and allegedly “inclusive” curricula to K-12 teachers. Google’s charity arm partnered with “The Conscious Kid” — an organization that believes Dr. Seuss’s books are racist — to create a reading materials and lesson plans list that promotes “inclusive” classrooms and seeks to “affirm diverse student identities.”

Google openly supports The Conscious Kid’s embrace of critical race theory, an ideology that maintains America is inherently and irredeemably racist. The Conscious Kids’ book guide, created with “support from Google for Education,” tells teachers to “choose social justice books” and “support counter stories,” among other things.

The OSSBA strongly condemned House Bill 1775, which prohibits mandatory “gender of sexual diversity training or counseling.” The OSSBA also remained silent after the National School Boards Association compared parents who attended school board meetings to “domestic terrorists” in a letter to the Biden administration.