California Gov. Newsom, Mayors Caught Maskless With Magic Johnson At Rams Game

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and San Francisco Mayor London Breed posed for photos without face masks Sunday at the NFL game between the Rams and 49ers in Los Angeles.

California has enforced an indoor mask mandate for all residents regardless of vaccine status since mid-December. A mask mandate is also in place for large events in Los Angeles County, where the Rams’ home SoFi Stadium is located, according to the Los Angeles Times. In November, Santa Cruz County went further by requiring individuals to wear masks inside at gatherings private homes.

In the stadium, guests are only permitted to take off masks while eating and drinking, the LA Times reported. (RELATED: Pelosi Caught Maskless At Oil Heiress Wedding While Children Wear Masks At California Schools)

The images were posted to social media by former Lakers players Earvin “Magic” Johnson, who appeared in the pictures alongside the Democratic politicians and others.

Hanging out at SoFi Stadium today! pic.twitter.com/XfotiRLGz9 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 31, 2022

Republican California state Sen. Melissa Melendez posted to Twitter, “Toddlers are being forced to wear masks all day long in school. Maybe one day they’ll be governor or the mayor of LA and they won’t have the follow the rules they impose on others.”

Toddlers are being forced to wear masks all day long in school. Maybe one day they’ll be governor or the mayor of LA and they won’t have the follow the rules they impose on others. pic.twitter.com/YGJDZeBxGA — Senator Melissa Melendez (@senatormelendez) January 31, 2022

Other Twitter users also criticized the photos of the California officials not wearing masks at the game, with some using the phrase “rules for thee, but not for me.”