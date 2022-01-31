Colorado State University Offers Long List Of Resources For ‘Students Affected By Free Speech Events’

Colorado State University (CSU) placed a sign on campus offering help from 17 different university departments for students who feel that they need help because of free speech events on campus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @tpusa_rockies

“If you (or someone you know) are affected by a free speech event on campus, here are some resources,” the sign read, listing departments including the Victim’s Assistance Hotline and CSU Health Network Counseling Services for students in need of help after being “affected by a free speech event on campus,” Campus Reform reported.

The sign also listed resource centers specific to various racial and sexual identities, including the Pride Resource Center, Women and Gender Advocacy Center, Asian Pacific American Cultural Center, Black/African American Cultural Center and Native American Cultural Center.

While the sign did not list any free speech events or organizations by name, Turning Point USA of the Rockies shared a photo of the sign on Instagram with the caption “And we haven’t even had an event yet gotta love the intolerance of @coloradostateuniversity.”

The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE) gave CSU a yellow rating, meaning the school has “at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” (RELATED: Corporate Media Misrepresents Tennessee School’s ‘Ban’ Of Holocaust Book)

Students at CSU staged a protest in September 2021 demanding that the school defund the police in response to “hateful” preachers who spoke in an outdoor area on campus, Campus Reform reported.

