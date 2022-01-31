Democrats Run Ad Campaign Suggesting For Trump To Be Permanently Banned From Facebook

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is running an ad campaign suggesting to viewers that former President Donald Trump should be permanently banned from Facebook.

The ads, which started running on Facebook on Jan. 28, ask users to take a poll on whether Trump should be permanently banned from the platform, with the “yes” option flashing in red. Clicking on the link in the ads takes users to a landing page on the DNC website where they can submit their answer to the poll if they also submit their email and zip code.

“Trump stoked fear and division while serving as president — and to this day, he is still touting misinformation,” the ad text reads. “So, do you think Trump should be able to regain access to Facebook?” (RELATED: Facebook Bans Conservative Kid’s Book Publisher Heroes Of Liberty From Running Ads)

Another version of the ad tells users that “Facebook indefinitely suspended Donald Trump on January 7. Now, Facebook is deciding whether or not to make this ban permanent,” before asking them to take the poll.

Retweet if you agree. pic.twitter.com/4S7GYqEp9L — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) May 5, 2021

Facebook indefinitely banned Trump from its platform on Jan. 7, 2021, one day after riots at the U.S. Capitol building, and cited Trump’s insistence that the 2020 presidential election was rigged as justification for the ban. The company decided to limit Trump’s suspension to two years in June 2021.

The ads have garnered over one million impressions, according to Facebook Ad Library data.

The DNC has previously called for Trump’s permanent suspension from the platform, asking Twitter users to “retweet” if they “agree” with the statement that Trump should be banned from Facebook forever.

