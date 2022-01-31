World

Who’s The ‘Fringe Minority’? Elon Musk Ridicules Trudeau For Downplaying Trucker Protests

Tesla head Elon Musk talks to the press as he arrives to to have a look at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin on September 03, 2020 near Gruenheide, Germany.

Ailan Evans Tech Reporter
Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter on Sunday to mock Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for downplaying the convoy of truckers currently protesting Canada’s vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions as a “fringe minority.”

“It would appear that the so-called ‘fringe minority’ is actually the government,” Musk wrote in a Sunday tweet replying to a video showing the a large crowd of people in Ottawa protesting the mandates. (RELATED: Elon Musk Dismisses Ron Wyden’s Billionaire Tax Idea With A Sex Joke)

Trudeau had criticized the protesters in remarks Wednesday, decrying their views as “unacceptable” and categorizing them as a “small fringe minority,” according to CTV News. The convoy, which reportedly consists of tens of thousands of truckers opposing the country’s COVID-19 restrictions, prompted Trudeau to move to a secret location Saturday, CBC reported.

“The small fringe minority of people who are on their way to Ottawa who are holding unacceptable views that they are expressing do not represent the views of Canadians who have been there for each other, who know of that following the science and stepping up to protect each other is the best way to continue to ensure our freedoms, our rights, our values, as a country,” Trudeau said, CTV News reported.

“If the government had the mandate of the people, there would be a significant counter-protest. There is not, therefore they do not,” Musk responded.

Musk has previously praised the trucker convoy, writing “Canadian truckers rule” and remarking that “CB radios are free from govt/media control.”

