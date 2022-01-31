Joe Burrow Says The Diamonds In His Chain Are Real

Joe Burrow got asked a ridiculous question Sunday after beating the Chiefs.

Burrow and the Bengals pulled off a monster upset over Mahomes and company to punch a ticket to the Super Bowl, but football wasn’t the focus of everything after the game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The superstar quarterback was asked if the diamonds in his chain were real!

The Cincinnati Bengals Are Going To The Super Bowl After An Insane Win Over The Chiefs https://t.co/glfrw6t0W2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 30, 2022

“They’re definitely real,” Burrow said while laughing after getting asked if his chain was real. You can watch the absurd situation unfold below.

What the hell kind of question is that? What is wrong with these reporters? Why the hell would Burrow wear a fake chain?

Joe Brrr letting us know his diamonds are real ❄️🥶 @JoeyB pic.twitter.com/MHMWro1sar — ESPN (@espn) January 31, 2022

He was the first pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He’s rolling in money. He could make a bed out of cash if he wanted to.

Yet, the press is out here asking if his chain is real. What is going on with these people?

Joe Burrow, on if the diamonds in the pendant are real: “They’re definitely real. I make too much money to have fake ones.” — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) January 31, 2022

If you find yourself asking an NFL quarterback about his jewelry after he just punched a ticket to the Super Bowl, you’re doing your job wrong.

It’s that simple.

Joe Burrow for the win. Confirms the diamonds in his necklace are real. pic.twitter.com/s5vj8xpmPA — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) January 31, 2022

Next time, focus on the game and leave the stupid questions at home!