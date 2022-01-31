Editorial

Joe Burrow Says The Diamonds In His Chain Are Real

Joe Burrow (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/AriMeirov/status/1487945944058499075)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Joe Burrow got asked a ridiculous question Sunday after beating the Chiefs.

Burrow and the Bengals pulled off a monster upset over Mahomes and company to punch a ticket to the Super Bowl, but football wasn’t the focus of everything after the game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The superstar quarterback was asked if the diamonds in his chain were real!

“They’re definitely real,” Burrow said while laughing after getting asked if his chain was real. You can watch the absurd situation unfold below.

What the hell kind of question is that? What is wrong with these reporters? Why the hell would Burrow wear a fake chain?

He was the first pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He’s rolling in money. He could make a bed out of cash if he wanted to.

Yet, the press is out here asking if his chain is real. What is going on with these people?

If you find yourself asking an NFL quarterback about his jewelry after he just punched a ticket to the Super Bowl, you’re doing your job wrong.

It’s that simple.

Next time, focus on the game and leave the stupid questions at home!