Joe Rogan Says He Will ‘Balance Out’ Out His Podcast Going Forward

Joe Rogan has addressed the outrage directed at his podcast.

There has been a massive movement for Spotify to censor the popular podcast host because he brings on guests who offer varying opinions on COVID-19. Furthermore, Rogan has been very public with skepticism about how the vaccine situation is being treated and has suggested trying a variety of different options to beat the virus.

Seeing as how it’s 2022, we all know dissenting opinions must be crushed at all times, and Rogan has vowed to bring on guests to balance things out.

‘F**king America’: Sports Mogul Nukes People Trying To Cancel Joe Rogan https://t.co/3d4LfqgJwd — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 26, 2022

Rogan said the following in his Sunday night video, according to The Hollywood Reporter:

My pledge to you is that I will do my best to try to balance out these more controversial viewpoints with other people’s perspectives so we can maybe find a better point of view. I don’t just want to just show the contrary opinion to what the narrative is. I want to show all kinds of opinions so that we can all figure out what’s going on…My point in doing this was always to create interesting conversations, and ones people enjoy. If I’ve pissed you off, I’m sorry. And if you enjoy the podcast, thank you.

The podcasting superstar also touched on how opinions that could get you thrown off of social media a year ago are now popular. Specifically, he cited whether or not cloth masks work when it comes to stopping the spread.

You can listen to his full comments below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Rogan (@joerogan)

Honestly, I wish Rogan hadn’t made this video. He’s standing his ground to a certain degree, but he also doesn’t owe anyone an explanation.

The man is a stand-up comedian with arguably the largest audience in the world. Why does he feel like he even has to address this situation?

Neil Young: 0 | Joe Rogan: 1 https://t.co/P1uWYRZNBQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 27, 2022

If you don’t want to hear what Joe Rogan has to say, turn off his podcast! It’s not that hard. If you don’t like him, don’t listen!

How stupid is this situation? It’s mind-boggling to me that Rogan even shared this video Sunday night.

People hate Joe Rogan because he built a massive audience while being authentic, and his critics couldn’t do that in their wildest dreams. It’s not hard to figure out. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 30, 2022

Let us know what you think of his reaction in the comments below.