Justin Trudeau Tests Positive For COVID-19 As Anti-Mandate Protesters Flood Ottawa

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Dylan Housman Healthcare Reporter
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

The Liberal Party leader tweeted that he tested positive Monday morning and would continue to follow public health guidelines while working remotely for the remainder of the week. He used the announcement to encourage Canadians to get vaccinated and boosted like he is. (RELATED: Unvaccinated Must Be ‘Accompanied At All Times’ While Shopping At Big Box Stores, Canadian Health Ministry Says)

Trudeau was already working remotely, as he and his family were reportedly moved to a secret location Saturday due to mass protests in Ottawa against COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Thousands of truckers and their supporters shut down traffic and flooded the streets surrounding the Canadian parliament beginning Saturday in protest of a cross-border trucking vaccine mandate imposed earlier in January, in addition to other pandemic-related restrictions on unvaccinated Canadians.

Trudeau condemned the protesters, calling them a “fringe minority” that isn’t representative of Canadians at-large. The demonstrations garnered some support in the U.S. from celebrities like Joe Rogan and Elon Musk, as well as Republican politicians and media figures like former President Donald Trump.

The Canadian prime minister is one of many world leaders to test positive for the virus in recent months. Canada is experiencing decline in its Omicron wave of the virus, from a recent peak of more than 40,000 cases per day.