EXCLUSIVE: Cawthorn: There’s An Obvious Reason The GOP Should Keep The J6 Commission If They Win The Midterms

Republican North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn told the Daily Caller in an exclusive interview Republicans should keep the Jan. 6 commission if they take back the House.

“There have been a lot of calls on the right to just get rid of the Jan. 6 commission, when we take power back. I actually disagree with that,” Cawthorn told the Daily Caller. “We should investigate what the true origins of this were. There’s a man named Ray Epps who I believe has ties to some federal groups. There are a lot of situations where we heard that the FBI and other agencies had prior knowledge that some of these things were going to be happening.”

“I’d love to see some of the footage of exactly what happened inside of the Capitol. I believe the reason they’re not wanting to release that footage is because, I suspect, there are several actors who are involved inside of this riot and inside of what happened on January 6, that they don’t want to have named,” he continued. (RELATED: Madison Cawthorn Says There Will Be ‘Bloodshed’ If US Elections ‘Continue To Be Rigged’)

WATCH:

Cawthorn also dished on who he really wishes the next president would be and what the best strategy is for Republicans to win back the House in November.