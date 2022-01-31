Actor Returns To Drug Store Where He Filmed Alleged Shoplifting, Finds More Disappointment

Superstar Michael Rapaport returned to the drug store in New York City where he filmed an alleged shoplifting and upon arrival, he found more disappointment.

"I'm back in my Rite Aid, and there's nothing to steal because this Rite Aid, like so many other Rite Aids, is closing down because everybody stole everything," the 51-year-old actor shared in a video he posted on Instagram. The post was noted by Fox News in a piece published Sunday.

"And the workers here don't know if they're getting jobs," he added. "Congratulations, losers."

In the video, we see Rapaport walking through the aisle of empty shelves in the drug store.

“Back at My @riteaid & there’s nothing left to steal because it’s CLOSING, also the workers are out of jobs,” the caption next to the clip read. “CONGRATULATIONS…”

The “Prison Break” star recently shared a video that went viral of a man allegedly robbing the same store and walking out with bags of stuff as the security guard didn’t do anything.

“I’m looking at this sh*t,” Rapaport told his followers. “This motherf**ker! This dude! I can’t believe I’m seeing this sh*t.”

The store is reportedly set to close February 15, the Daily Mail reported.

“Like all retailers, we’ve seen a much higher level of brazen shoplifting and organized retail crime over the last year, and we are taking an active role in helping law enforcement pursue these offenders as well as working with other retailers and local leaders to push for stronger legislation to deter these types of crimes,” a statement from the retailer to the outlet read.