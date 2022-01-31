Nick Cannon Shares Life-Changing News He’s Expecting 8th Child

Nick Cannon confirmed he and model Bre Tiesi are expecting a child together. It will be the TV host’s eighth child.

“This was always in the back of my mind, like, ‘What is the right time? How do I share this?'” the 41-year-old host of “The Nick Cannon Show” shared Monday on his show, according to E! News. “I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with Alyssa, and Bre was respectful enough—she held off making our announcements and speaking on social media,” he added.

In December, Cannon shared he and Alyssa Scott’s infant son, Zen, had died of brain cancer at the age of five months. (RELATED: Nick Cannon Welcomes Son Into The World)

WATCH:

“I didn’t know what to say when I was dealing with Zen or to hold off,” Nick continued. “Even right now, that it came out yesterday, that wasn’t planned to talk about it. We wanted to, you know, hold on as long as we can, but it happened. We here and I’m with my family.”

The “Drumline” star shared that the couple is in a “great space,” as he revealed the two are expecting a little boy together. The model was previously married to NFL QB Johnny Manziel. The baby will be the model’s first child. (RELATED: Nick Cannon Sits Down With Rabbi Following Anti-Semitic Rant)

Cannon also has 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife superstar singer Mariah Carey, Page Six noted. He has a 4-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter with Brittany Bell and 7-month-old twins with Abby De La Rosa.