Odell Beckham Jr. Deserves Major Props For Reinvigorating His Career With The Rams

Odell Beckham Jr. has pretty much silenced all his haters.

When OBJ was traded from the Giants to the Browns, things went wrong almost from the jump. He struggled with his health, his stats plummeted, it was clear he couldn’t play with Baker Mayfield and lots of people wanted to point fingers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams)

When the Browns decided to cut him loose, the narrative was that the Browns were coming out ahead and OBJ was far out of his prime.

While Odell might not be the player he was at his peak, he reinvigorated his career by joining the Rams and dominating on his way to a Super Bowl.

A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams)

He has six touchdowns since joining the Rams, and his ability to help Cooper Kupp get open is a huge reason why the Rams are playing against the Bengals for the Lombardi Trophy.

Again, when the Browns cut him loose, the narrative was OBJ was the problem. In reality, it looks like Cleveland was the problem.

Matthew Stafford finds a wide open Odell Beckham Jr. #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/QkXEwGvRwg — Pro Football Culture (@proftblculture) January 31, 2022

It’s crazy that four months ago, people were talking like OBJ’s career was over. They were talking like he was a garbage player.

Well, it’s now the end of January and the Rams are 60 minutes of good football away from winning the Super Bowl. It sure is funny how life works out sometimes!

19 catches, 236 yards, 1 TD in his 3 playoff games. Shout out to Sr. for putting Baker Mayfield on that Summer Jam screen. OBJ was NOT the problem! 😤 pic.twitter.com/k1DtSprHEM — GOWIE (@DaKidGowie) January 31, 2022

February 13 is going to be an epic night and I can wait to see what OBJ, Matthew Stafford and company do.