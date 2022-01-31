Janet Jackson Opens Up About Super Bowl Wardrobe Malfunction

Janet Jackson opened up about the wardrobe malfunction she suffered during her halftime performance with Justin Timberlake at the Super Bowl in 2004.

“We talked once, and he [Timberlake] said, ‘I don’t know if I should come out and make a statement,'” the 55-year-old singer shared during Lifetime’s documentary titled “Janet Jackson.” The comments were noted by the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Saturday. (RELATED: Aaron Carter Claims Michael Jackson Did One ‘Inappropriate’ Thing)

WATCH:

“I said, ‘Listen, I don’t want any drama for you. They’re aiming all of this at me,'” she added. “So, I just said if I were you, I wouldn’t say anything.” (RELATED: Wade Robson Says Whether Or Not People Keep Listening To Michael Jackson’s Music ‘Isn’t Really A Concern’)

“Honestly, this whole thing was blown way out of proportion,” Jackson continued. “Of course, it was an accident. That should not have happened, but everyone is looking for someone to blame, and that’s got to stop. Justin and I are very good friends, and we will always be very good friends. We spoke just a few days ago, and he and I have moved on, and it’s time for everyone else to do the same.”

At one point, the “Poetic Justice” star also talked about how Timberlake’s team reached out to her to join him at the Super Bowl Halftime show in 2018, but she decided it was best not to dredge up the past.

“When I think about it, would it be nice to be able to perform? Yes,” Jackson shared. “Our family, we love entertaining. But on the flip side of it, it’s stretching out the past, reliving something that happened over 10 years ago.”

In 2004, Jackson joined Timberlake on stage at the halftime show as the two danced close together while he sang one of his biggest songs, “Rock Your Body.” At the end of the song, the “Sexy Back” hitmaker’s hand grabbed part of her outfit and ripped it off, revealing her breast to the millions of viewers of the game. The NSFW video can be seen here.