The Rams Open As A -4 Favorite Over The Bengals In Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams are the favorite to win Super Bowl LVI.

As of Monday morning on FanDuel, the Rams are -4 favorites over the Bengals in the Super Bowl. The Rams and Bengals punched their tickets to the Super Bowl after winning their conference title games Sunday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I love the Rams at -4. I think this line is great for people pulling for the Rams, and that’s no disrespect to the Bengals.

We all know what Joe Burrow is capable of. He’s been rolling through the playoffs and playing at an insanely high level.

However, the Rams are playing at home, their offense has an absurd amount of weapons and Matthew Stafford is slinging the rock like the star that he is.

In my mind, all that adds up to the Rams winning the Super Bowl. At the very least, it makes sense why they’re the favorites.

Now, am I biased? You better believe I’m biased as all hell. After watching Detroit piss away Matthew Stafford’s career, I’m pulling hard for him.

I hope he goes out there and hangs 50 on the Bengals.

Matthew Stafford left the Detroit Lions, picked a new team and immediately went to the Super Bowl. Show this man some respect! — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 31, 2022

No matter what happens, I’m just super excited, and we’ll find out how it all goes down February 13.